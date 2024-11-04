“Citadel: Honey Bunny”: trailer, plot and release date of the Indian spinoff of Citadel

After the Italian one with Matilda De Angelis in the role of Diana, Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spinoff of Citadel, arrives on Prime Video. If you have seen the “mother” series and the derivative one made in Italy, you should know that the new Indian series will reveal the past of one of the main characters of Citadel. Here are all the previews on the cast, plot and release date, and the official trailer of Citadel : Honey Bunny.

The cast of Citadel: Honey Bunny

The series stars the talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha and the increasingly multifaceted Kay Kay Menon, supported by an exceptional cast, which includes Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majmundar.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios and co-produced by the Russo Brothers with AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes of AGBO, along with David Weil (Hunters), are the executive producers of Citadel: Honey Bunny and all series within the world of Citadel. Midnight Radio is also executive producer.

The plot of Citadel: Honey Bunny

The trailer shows a glimpse of the thrilling and gripping spy thriller set in the vibrant context of the 90s, characterized by explosive action, adrenaline-pumping stunts and strong emotions, all enriched by exceptional performances and a great visual appearance. When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side job, the two are thrust into a world of high-stakes action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, when their dangerous past comes back to look for them, Honey and Bunny, who have drifted apart, will have to find each other again and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia (the protagonist of Citadel played in the adult version by Priyanka Chopra).

When does Citadel: Honey Bunny come out

Citadel: Honey Bunny will be released on Prime Video on Thursday 7 November.

The trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny