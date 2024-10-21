Cobra Kai 6, part 2: new images, cast news and when it comes out on Netflix

On May 2, 2018, the ten episodes that formed the first season of “Cobra Kei” landed on YouTube Red, the martial arts television series which, between drama and comedy, presented itself as a sequel to the legendary original trilogy of “Karate Kid” : three feature films which, from 1984 to 1989, fascinated and moved millions of people around the world, making Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi two iconic characters. After favorable reception, YouTube Premium released the second season of the series in 2019. Both arrived in Italy in 2020. At this point Netflix comes into play, having purchased the rights to “Cobra Kei” and distributing the remaining seasons from 2021. Let’s now delve into the sixth and final season of the series, focusing on a question that many are asking: after the first block of episodes, when will the remaining episodes be released?

Cobra Kai 6: the structure of the last season

From the first two YouTube seasons up to the fifth, “Cobra Kai” has always had years made up of a total of ten episodes, released in bulk on specific dates. The sixth season of the series was launched as the final chapter of the saga, which in itself is a reason to look forward to it. However, the production decided to do things big and plan an epic final chapter structured in three parts, each consisting of five episodes.

Cobra Kai 6, part two: when it comes out

The first five episodes of the sixth season of “Cobra Kai” were released by Netflix on Thursday 18 July. Once the viewing is over, how long will viewers have to wait to enjoy the next five episodes? Well, there is an official date: the next five episodes of “Cobra Kai 6” will be released on November 28, 2024. While for the last block we will have to wait further time.

Cobra Kai 6, part 2: the new entries in the cast

New to the cast of Cobra Kai 6, part 2 are: Lewis Tan (Deadpool & Wolverine) who will play Sensei Wolf, Patrick Luwis who will play Awel Kovacevic and Rayna Vallandingham who will play Zara Malik.

Cobra Kai 6: the cast

William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence)

Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso)

Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz)

Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene)

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols)

Jacob Bertrand (Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz)

Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri Alexopoulos)

Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny Payne)

Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz)

Martin Kove (John Kreese)

Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi)

Sean Kanan (Mike Barnes)

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Kim Da-Eun)

Brandon H. Lee (Kwon)

CS Lee (Master Kim Sun-Yung)

