Cold Case: who killed JonBenét Ramsey, plot and trailer of the Netflix true crime docuseries

The true crime docuseries “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey” arrives on Netflix, centered on a true story and directed by Oscar-nominated director Joe Berlinger, already known for having shot the documentaries “The Ted Bundy Tapes” and “Paradise” Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hills”. The docuseries consists of 3 episodes and is based on the true story of the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, which occurred on December 26, 1996 in Colorado. The project investigates the missteps made by law enforcement and the media in this circumstance. Will Colorado authorities take the necessary action to bring the six-year-old girl’s killer to justice? Let’s discover together the plot, the trailer and when “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey” comes out on Netflix.

Cold Case: who killed JonBenét Ramsey, the plot

The plot of “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey” traces the story of JonBenét’s murder, which occurred on the morning of December 26, 1996, the day after she spent a wonderful and peaceful Christmas with her family. That day John and Patsy, the parents of the little girl, the youngest of their children (she was six years old), woke up and discovered that she had disappeared. This drama was followed by a chilling ransom note left on the lower floor of the house, but that same day John Ramsey found his daughter’s body in the basement: JonBenét had not been kidnapped, but sexually abused and brutally murdered in her own home.

From the start, the Boulder, Colorado, police, who had little experience with homicide cases, found the Ramseys the most likely suspects. This fueled the media outcry around the story, also because newspapers and television broadcast largely one-sided news about the possible perpetrators of the murder, almost without giving the benefit of the doubt to the little girl’s family and thus transforming the case into an obsession. national. Twenty-eight years later nothing has changed: that obsession and the accusations against the Ramseys are still alive and the murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, when it releases on Netflix

The true crime docuseries “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey” releases on Netflix on November 25, 2024.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, the trailer