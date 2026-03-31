"Crime 101 – The street of crime": trailer, plot and release date on Prime Video of the thriller film with Chris Hemsworth

After the release in cinemas, from America to Italy, with 72 million dollars in box office takings against a 90 million dollar budget, the film Crime 101 – The Crime Road, a thriller based on the 2020 story of the same name by Don Winslow, arrives streaming on Prime Video. Here is the plot, cast, release date and official trailer in Italian of Crime 101 – The Crime Road.

Crime 101 – The Street of Crime, the plot of the film

Set against the backdrop of a scorching, sun-bleached Los Angeles, Crime 101 tells the story of a master jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) who wreaks havoc among law enforcement with a series of robberies along Highway 101. When the opportunity to pull off the biggest heist of his life presents itself, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance agent (Halle Berry) at a personal crossroads. Convinced he has identified a recurring pattern in the robberies, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is hunting him, raising the stakes even further. As the day of the robbery approaches, the boundary between hunter and prey begins to become increasingly blurred, and all three find themselves faced with decisive choices for their lives – and the awareness that there is no turning back now.

The cast and credits of the film

Based on Don Winslow’s acclaimed short novel of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). In addition to Hesmworth, Berry and Ruffalo, the film’s cast also includes Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte.

Crime 101 is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Derrin Schlesinger, Dimitri Doganis, Bart Layton, Shane Salerno, Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Grayson. The executive producers are Bergen Swanson, Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Joely Fether, Peter Straughan.

The film, presented by Amazon MGM Studios, is a Working Title, RAW and Wild State production, in association with The Story Factory.

When Crime 101 comes out on Prime Video

The film, lasting 139 minutes and recommended for an adult audience, is on Prime Video from Wednesday 1 April.

The Crime 101 trailer