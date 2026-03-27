Crime on Lake Garda, the new Italian series on Disney+: what we know

Mysteries, murders, investigations. A new Italian series is ready to start. Disney+ announces the “green light” for Crime on Lake Garda (the title is provisional), production by The Apartment, a Fremantle group company, for Hulu based on Tom Hindle’s novel “Murder on Lake Garda”, a Sunday Times bestseller. Here’s everything we know.

Crime on Lake Garda, previews of the plot

The series will be a mystery. In the quiet of Lake Garda, according to a first synopsis, a private island hosts the most exclusive wedding of the year between Leopoldo Vigevani, heir to one of the richest and most powerful families in the country, and the influencer Eva Bianchi. Lara, fiancée of the groom’s brother and aspiring journalist, is a stranger in this world of privilege and appearances. But when a lifeless body is found on the beach, the island turns into a trap from which no one can escape and everyone becomes potential suspects. While the police are slow to arrive, Lara delves into the cracks of the Vigevani and discovers that everyone hides a reason to kill.

Crime on Lake Garda, production

Consisting of 6 episodes, the series is directed by Laura Bispuri, and written by Alessandro Fabbri, Ilaria Macchia, Gianluca Bernardini and Laura Colella. Crime on Lake Garda (provisional title) is produced by The Apartment, a Fremantle group company.

Crime on Lake Garda, when it comes out

No release date has been confirmed at this time. The hypothesis is that it could arrive in streaming in 2027.