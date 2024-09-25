Cross: trailer, plot and release date on Prime Video of the thriller series based on the books by James Patterson

A new crime thriller TV series is coming to Prime Video: it’s called Cross, from the surname of its protagonist Alex Cross, and it’s based on the series of novels about this character written by the American James Patterson. Here’s all the information about the new series (already confirmed for a second season before it even came out), from the release date to the plot and cast, and the trailers for Cross.

What is Cross about?

From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a fast-paced, intense and action-packed thriller created by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins and based on the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling detective novels Alex Cross.

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, unusually skilled at entering the psyches of murderers and their victims in order to identify – and ultimately catch – the criminals.

The cast of Cross

Aldis Hodge stars and produces the series. Cross also stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford and Ryan Eggold.

Watkins serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series through his Blue Monday Productions banner. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn and Craig Siebels also serve as executive producers, along with James Patterson, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost serve as executive producers for Skydance Television. Cross is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

The first teaser trailer of Cross

The official trailer of Cross

When is Cross coming out?

All eight episodes of Cross will release worldwide on Thursday, November 14, exclusively on Prime Video.