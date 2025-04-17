Cyclone Hans arrives in Italy, it is weather alert in Piedmont: where and when they hit rain and bad weather

Credit: firefighters.



The cyclone hans He is hitting all northern Italy, causing violent rains often accompanied by lightning And gusts of wind. The situation is particularly intense in Piedmont, where the Regional operating room from the Civil Protection Piedmontese has announced its opening 24 hours a day And an orange level alert was issued. Several inconveniences also in the regional capital, today in Turin several city bridges have been closed due to the worrying levels of the rivers, with particular attention to the flood of the Dora Riparia. Also theAir Force He published at 12:00 today a bulletin in which he summarizes all the main atmospheric events that could affect our peninsula from here to the next few hours, until Easter.

More in detail, the document informs us that in next 12/18 hours, due to the cyclone formed off Liguria, are expected:

Intense and abundant rainfall on Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto and Liguria;

Intense and abundant precipitation, as well as thunderstorms with lightning and gusts of wind, also in Piedmont;

Winds with gusts up to Burrasca on Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany, Marche, Umbria and Sardinia.

Synoptic paper. Credit. Air Force



The causes of this situation are to be traced in the presence of semi-tropical cyclone Hans. It is an area of low pressure Coming from the Atlantic Ocean and arrived on the central Mediterranean with a South-West North-East direction, as clearly visible from the image above. Within this area the air tends to rise towards tall quotasgiving life to abundant clouds and rains – and, consequently, to the bad weather to which we are witnessing. It is a static front, to which is also added another factor given by Hans’s “impact” against the alpine chain. This is to favor further rain formation, so much so that here in 48 hours they have been recorded up to 400 mm of rain.

It is a meteorological phenomenon that is not anomalous as such, but the fact that it happens to April, Since events of this type are frequent especially in autumn. Unfortunately it is not the first time that it happens and this is a clear indicator of how climate change has also influenced us: if in fact it is not possible to reconnect the individual event to this cause, the same cannot be said for the increase in their frequency and intensity over time.