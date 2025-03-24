David Blaine: “Magic? It requires a great job. The most frightening moment of my career”

One of the greatest illusionists and contemporary performers, the American David Blaine, tells his relationship with the magic and the most frightening moments of his career in an interview with uisjournal.com on the occasion of the debut of the new National Geographic series, David Blaine: do not do it at home, available on Disney+ from 24 March. It is a six -episode trip where the famous magician known for his incredible resistance tests tests with new challenges at the limits of survival between Brazil, India, South Africa and many other places.

Through an intimate documentary story, the series reveals a more surprising and personal David Blaine side, which has rarely seen before.