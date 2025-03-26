Death of Davide Garufi: Transphobia has already killed too much, to fight it we have to understand transsexuality





Davide Garufi, a young transsexual boy, took his life a few days ago. It seems that, as the family remarked, the hatred received online also contributed to the extreme gesture, in particular on Tiktok, the social network he used to tell his personal search for gender identity.

Davide Garufi like Alexandra

Although his biological sex was male, Davide did not recognize himself there and initially he had asked to be called Alexandra, identifying himself as a woman. Later, according to what emerged so far, he would have identified himself as non -binary – that is, neither man nor woman – accepting that he is also called with his personal name, Davide.

Transsexuality and gender identity

Anyone who struggles to understand this psychological dynamic could react with frustration and be attempted to boil it as “a madness” or “a drift of modern times”. But that’s not the case: transsexuality has always existed. As a company, we simply preferred to ignore it, marginalize it and, in some cases, pathologize it. From a scientific point of view, however, there is no doubt about its existence: it is not a “theory” or an “ideology”, as many support. Noring it means rejecting science and placing themselves on the same level as the terraciattisti and other beliefs without foundation.

To understand transsexuality, it is essential to understand the concept of gender identity. Identity does not concern the body: it is something much deeper and more rooted in our being. We cannot adapt the identity to the body, but we can, if we want it, adapt the body to identity. And that’s what Davide was doing too, having started hormonal therapy.

Transphobia kills

If we are Cisgender, our gender identity coincides with our biological sex and, consequently, we do not experience any dysphoria. We are probably not even aware of the distinction between these two dimensions of our being. For a transsexual person, however, the situation is different. I realize that it can be difficult to understand a feeling that we have not experienced firsthand, but we must make an effort of cognitive empathy, because transfobia kills. Being transsexuals in today’s society involves a profound psychological suffering, not so much for transsexuality itself, as for its lack of social acceptance.

The suicide rate

According to some studies, almost half of the transgender people often think of suicide, with an active suicidal ideation rate (i.e. concrete) up to ten times higher than that found in Cisgender people. I don’t have enough words to express the importance of this theme. I hope, however, that if you are among those who deny transsexuality, this editorial has at least turned there a doubt and push you to deepen. Do not stop at the political slogans or to hearsay: listen to the testimonies of those who live this reality. Only by coming into direct contact with marginalized people can you really understand their suffering.

Perhaps this will not be enough to completely eliminate their pain, but it could make a difference. It could save lives.