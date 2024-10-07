Deception: the complete cast of the Netflix series

Deception is the new Netflix thriller miniseries produced by Cattleya and directed by Pappi Corsicato. Written by Teresa Ciabatti, Eleonora Cimpanelli, Flaminia Gressi, Michela Straniero, Inganno is a six-episode sentimental thriller that plays between suspense, breaking taboos and uncomfortable truths about love, telling a story of female emancipation and a passionate relationship , in which there is no shortage of shadows and secrets. The protagonists are Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianniotti but let’s find out who else is in the cast of Deception.

The complete cast of Deception

The cast of the Netflix series deception is made up of the two protagonists Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianniotti who are also joined by Emanuel Caserio, Dharma Mangia Woods, Francesco Del Gaudio, Denise Capezza and with Fabrizia Sacchi and Sandra Ceccarelli, with the participation of Geppy Gleijeses.

Where Deception was filmed, the locations

Deception: the plot

nganno is a melodrama that brings together various genres, from family to noir. Set between Naples and the wonderful Amalfi coast, it tells the conflict of a 60-year-old woman who seems to have now given up on her love life. The sudden arrival of a young foreigner in her world upsets her family and intimate balance and, thanks to love, makes her flourish again in a new and bolder phase of her life.

Deception: when it comes out on Netflix

Deception debuts on Netflix on October 9, 2024.