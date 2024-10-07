Deception: where the Netflix series was filmed, all the locations

Deception is the new Italian Netflix miniseries with Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianniotti ready to conquer everyone with the story of a passionate relationship between an adult woman and a boy much younger than her, in which there is no shortage of passion, shadows, secrets and many twists and turns. Based on the British series Gold Digger, produced by Mainstreet Pictures, created by Marnie Dickens, Deception is a sentimental thriller that plays between suspense, breaking taboos and uncomfortable truths about love and is a series ready to celebrate women and their freedom.

But where was Deception filmed? What are the Italian locations of the series? Let’s discover them together.

Deception: Where the series was filmed

The Inganno series was filmed between Naples and the Amalfi coast.

Deception: the plot

Gabriella (Monica Guerritore) is the owner of a prestigious hotel on the Amalfi Coast, an elegant woman, proud of her sixty years and aware of her role. Her three children are now grown up and life no longer seems to have many surprises in store for her, until she meets Elia (Giacomo Gianniotti): a charming, vital, free boy, the same age as her eldest son, who exerts an irresistible charm on her, but also ambiguous and scary. Despite the age difference, Gabriella rediscovers herself as a woman, a lover… and for Elia she will be ready to put everything on the line, even her relationship with her children and their inheritance.

Deception: when it comes out on Netflix

Deception debuts on Netflix on October 9, 2024.