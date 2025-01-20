"Democracy in America" ​​is the autopsy of a nation divided on everything

Culture

“Democracy in America” ​​is the autopsy of a nation divided on everything

“Democracy in America” ​​is the autopsy of a nation divided on everything

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Lol Talent Show 2: hosts, contestants, judges, guests and release date of the new season
“Democracy in America” ​​is the autopsy of a nation divided on everything
How did batteries with a charge indicator work and why are they not more widespread?