Demographic decline? “Banning abortion” is Pillon's solution

Culture

Demographic decline? “Banning abortion” is Pillon’s solution

Demographic decline? “Banning abortion” is Pillon’s solution

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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