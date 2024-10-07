Di Maio’s return: “Draghi is a milestone in my political journey. I bless the defeat”

Luigi Di Maio claimed that Mario Draghi would be the “milestone” of his political journey, but said he “blessed” the stinging defeat in the 2022 elections with the Civic Commitment list, a defeat that led him to abandon politics . The former leader of the 5 Star Movement, currently the EU’s special representative for the Persian Gulf, returned to speak in an episode of ”A casa di Maria Latella”, which will be broadcast tomorrow evening (8 October).

Draghi “was a milestone in my political journey, perhaps even the most important after my first election to Parliament, which like the first time is never forgotten”, said the former Foreign Minister, who from Draghi, back when the former banker was Italian prime minister, he was nominated for the position of special representative. With him, explained Di Maio, “we always stay in contact, obviously always and only to exchange considerations on how we are, on our personal life, we have no political initiative together, no political discourse together”, he specified.

The former leader of the 5 Stars also stated that “the day of my defeat in the elections, when I lost with 0.6%”, would be “the day I bless”. “I have won several elections in my life and then I lost the one that changed my life. I expected to be able to return to Parliament, with very few numbers but to start again from there, I won’t hide this, but in fact after that substantial defeat, within two weeks I met my partner with whom we now have a child and then from there the path to applying to Brussels as special representative of the Gulf began”, he said.

When asked about the possibility of his return to politics, Di Maio argued that “politics is something that creates addiction”, adding: “I hope to be detoxing, however, like all relapses, anything is possible”. Speaking instead of the alliance between Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party and Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement, he argued that in his opinion if Conte were to still aim for Palazzo Chigi, and not to be a minority partner of the Democrats, “it is clear that Elly Schlein has a problem because the Star Movement at this point presents itself as an absolutist force in the coalition that wants the leadership of the coalition despite not having the numbers.”