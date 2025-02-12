Did you know that there is a radioactive glass? What is the glass to the uranium, how to recognize it and the risks

Have you ever heard of Uranium glass? Yes, you read that right: there is really a type of glass that contains a percentage of uranium, usually less than 2% by weight. The same Uranium, element n ° 92 of the periodic table, known for its use in nuclear fission plants for energy production. But how is it possible that it is also used for “Civil” purposes? And above all, is it dangerous because radioactive? To answer this question, you have to take a step back in time. The uranium, in fact, was used long before the potential as nuclear fuel were discovered: already in ancient times it was appreciated for its decorative qualities, especially for mosaics. Uranium glass has truly fascinating characteristics, including the issue of a Bright green light of fluorescence Under ultraviolet rays such as those coming from the sun. As regards the risk linked to its radioactivity, there is no alarmed: glass with uranium emits a radiation much lower than the natural radioactivity to which we are commonly exposed, but the workers of this sector run more risks and must adopt specific precautions.

What is the glass with uranium and how to recognize it

In most cases, the presence of uranium oxide In this particular glass it is very limited compared to the entire composition, by 0.1% up to a maximum of 1.5-2% in weightwhich is sufficient to give the material the well-known green-yellowish coloring. The combination with other additives can lead to different shades of color, sometimes moving also on rosé based on the amount of each component.

Glass utensils fluorescent uranium in UV light. Credits: Realfintogive, CC By –a 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



For the rest, the processing follows that of a classic transparent or colorful glass, with the difference that, with a finished product, if illuminated with an ultraviolet light (even the sunny one), the glass will emit an intense and bright green green light due to the fluorescence of uranium oxidelinked to its ability to absorb part of the electromagnetic waves of the ultraviolet and to issue visible light in the greenery.

Uranium glass is radioactive but not dangerous

The glass containing uranium is radioactive? The answer is yes: the uranium contained in the glass is actually radioactive, but don’t worry: radioactivity is so low that it is considered harmless. The danger of a radiation for man depends mainly on quantity of atomic nuclei able to issue radioactive particles. To give an example, in everyday life we ​​are constantly exposed to radiation from the natural “sources”, as by some rocks or even the cosmos. The natural radioactivity to which we are subject does not touch us in the least, it is too low to be able to damage us. Uranium glass contains one very reduced quantity of the radioactive element. Several studies have confirmed that the dose of radiation issued is inferior at the fund of natural radioactivity and well below the exposure limits considered safe.

Obviously, there are particular situations that require particular attention. The craftsmen who work the glass could inadvertently inhale or ingest uranium and, therefore, must take particular precautions. A similar speech can be made if you remain in physical contact With the glass for prolonged times, for example if you wear necklaces of this material. However, possessing a purely decorative glass based on Uranium -based glass it should not involve any particular riskthanks to the greater modern scientific awareness and the years of study on radioactivity. In addition, it should be emphasized that to minimize any potential risk linked to improper use of the material, the production of glass to uranium is now very limited And it no longer happens on a large scale. And do you earth ever a glass decoration at the uranium in the house?

Uranium glass through history

The uranium was discovered in 1789 in the form of oxide, but only in 1841 was it isolated as a pure metal. In the nineteenth century its use was limited almost exclusively to the production of glass. Uranium oxide, for example, gives one Green or yellow coloring to the materials, making it perfect for mosaics and windows. With the discovery of radioactivity On the part of Henri Becquerel in 1896, attention to the uranium radically changed: his applications focused more and more on scientific research linked to radioactivity and, subsequently during the twentieth century, on the use as fuel and nuclear weapon.

During the Cold War, the uranium was mainly intended for military and industrial purposes and its use for glass production was left in the background. Only after the end of the Cold War did it return to use it also for “civil” purposes and the manufacture of glass to the uranium returned to thrive.

It is curious, however, that the use of uranium in the decorative field has much older origins, even dating back to Roman times. Modern studies have in fact detected the presence of uranium oxide in some green tiles of a mosaic Found in the Imperial Roman Villa at Posillipo, dated to 79 AD! It is not yet clear whether the presence of uranium was accidental or intentional, but it is assumed that Roman craftsmen could have voluntarily used Uraiiferi minerals to obtain green color. This discovery would demonstrate one of the first uses Known of a material containing uranium, the glass.