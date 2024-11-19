“Dinner Club 3”, the interview with the cast. Emanuela Fanelli talks about her friendship with Sabrina Ferilli

Behind a recipe there are never just the ingredients, but also the history of the people who gave it shape, the reflection of a territory, the soul of a community. It is the heart of “Dinner club”, Prime Video’s fun Italian food travelogue original, arriving with the third edition starting from Thursday 21 November. An unforgettable journey through surprising flavors and places, which crosses Lazio, Campania, Basilicata and Puglia, retracing the Via Appia in the company of a stellar cast made up of Christian De Sica, Emanuela Fanelli and Rocco Papaleo, with the guidance of starred chef Carlo Cracco.

While waiting to see the actors grappling with culinary challenges and excursions in the area, we asked them to tell us which dishes they have remained most fond of throughout their lives. And the thought returned – not surprisingly – to childhood, to the roots. To the aubergines parmigiana prepared together with mother Maria Mercader and father Vittorio De Sica, for Christian, and to the potato meatballs by Giacomina, Rocco’s mother.

Among the new features of the show this year, also the extraordinary “dinner crasher” Corrado Guzzanti in the role of special observer of the Dinner Club, as well as obviously the traditional honorary members Antonio Albanese and Sabrina Ferilli. In the meantime, the latter has become one of Emanuela Fanelli’s best friends: “It was a gift from life”, the actress tells us.

Dinner Club 3: trailer, cast and release date of the Prime Video show with Carlo Cracco