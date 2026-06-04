Disney+, all releases for June 2026

Comedy, crime, drama. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are all the June 2026 releases on the streaming platform.

Not Suitable for Work (June 2, 2026)

It starts on June 2, 2026 with Not Suitable for Worka comedy directed by Mindy Kaling that follows five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who aim for professional success and, time permitting, also personal happiness, in the most glamorous neighborhood of Manhattan, Murray Hill. The series stars Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay, Jay Ellis. Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez and Michael Benjamin Washington are recurring guest stars.

Rivals, season 2 (June 5, 2026)

It continues on June 5, 2026 with the second season of Rivalsseries based on the best-selling novel by Dame Jilly Cooper. The battle for the Central South West television franchise, the synopsis reads, reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece by piece, exploiting scandals and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his power. Amid the hedonistic glamor of 1980s excess, the personal lives of Rutshire’s heroes descend into chaos. Marriages shatter under the weight of ambition, forbidden affairs threaten to destroy families, and long-buried secrets explode with devastating consequences. As rivalries push everyone to their limits, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?

Alice and Steve (8 June 2026)

It continues on June 8, 2026 with Alice and Stevean anti-romantic comedy that asks: how far would you be willing to go for love or revenge? The cast includes, among others, Nicola Walker, Jemaine Clement, Joel Fry and Yali Topol Margalith. Alice, the synopsis explains, is shocked when her best friend Steve starts dating her 26-year-old daughter Izzy. He risks losing his best friend and his daughter in one fell swoop. Alice tries in every way to end the relationship, but unfortunately for her, Steve is more than ready to react, so what was a perfect friendship turns into a real feud.

The Bear, season 5 (June 26, 2026)

It ends on June 26, 2026 with the fifth and final season of The Bearthe cult series from FX. The series, we read in the synopsis, picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie “Sugar” (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has abandoned the restaurant business, leaving the place in their hands. With no money, the threat of a sale and a storm in their way, the new partners must join the rest of the team to complete one last test, in the hope of finally earning a Michelin star. Ultimately, they will discover that what makes a restaurant “perfect” may not be the food, but the people.

Disney+, all releases for June 2026