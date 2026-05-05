Disney+, all releases for May 2026

The Eighties, food, criminals and much more. A new month arrives and Disney+ adds several new features to the catalogue. Here are all the releases of May 2026 on the streaming platform.

Tucci in Italy, season 2 (12 May 2026)

It begins on May 12, 2026 with the second season of Tucci in Italya National Geographic series that recounts the actor’s journey among the gastronomic wonders of our country. Stanley Tucci, the synopsis reads, believes that the best way to understand what makes a country unique is through its food. Nowhere is this more true than in Italy, where even the shape of the pasta and the sauce that accompanies it can express identity and clearly distinguish each region. For the second season Tucci returns to visit five new regions, including one he has never talked about before, the Marche, with a rich culinary tradition that has largely escaped the attention of international tourists. In Campania, and its famous capital, Naples, he celebrates a once forgotten grape variety, while in Veneto he immerses himself with gusto in the passionate culinary debate on the origins of tiramisu. Stanley also explores two very different islands: Sardinia, where he investigates the relationship between food and longevity, and Sicily, where multicultural history has left a delicious imprint on his cuisine.

The Punisher: One Last Kill (May 13, 2026)

It continues on May 13, 2026 with The Punisher: One Last Killthe special episode entirely dedicated to the Marvel antihero brought to the screen by Jon Bernthal. Frank, the synopsis reads, searches for meaning beyond revenge when an unexpected force brings him back to the fight. The ‘medium length film’ dedicated to the former soldier, which promises endless violence, is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a screenplay co-written by Bernthal and Green.

Rivals, season 2 (May 15, 2026)

It continues on May 15, 2026 with Rivalsthe series with a super cast based on the book by Dame Jilly Cooper. In season two, the synopsis reads, the battle for the Central South West television concession reaches its climax as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece by piece, exploiting scandals and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his power. In the midst of the hedonistic glamor of 1980s excess, the personal lives of Rutshire’s heroes descend into chaos. Marriages shatter under the weight of ambition, forbidden affairs threaten to destroy families, and long-buried secrets explode with devastating consequences. As rivalries push everyone to their limits, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war? The cast includes David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler, Annabel Scholey, Gary Lamont, Hubert Burton, Gabriel Tierney, Lara Peake, Bryony Hannah, Hayley Atwell, Rupert Everett, Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt and Jonny Weldon.

World Wide Mafia, ‘Ndrangheta (20 May 2026)

Ends May 20, 2026 with World Wide Mafia, ‘Ndranghetaa docuseries focusing on the Calabrian magistrate Nicola Gratteri. The project written by Jacques Charmelot, Michela Gallio, Giovanni Filippetto, François Chayé and directed by Charmelot and Chayé tells, through exclusive access to the investigations and some of its protagonists, the history and current events of the ‘Ndrangheta.

Disney+, all releases for May 2026