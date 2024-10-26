Disney+, all releases for November 2024

Horror-thrillers, documentaries, procedurals and even a ‘historical’ series. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are all the November 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, releases for November 2024

With music by John Williams (1 November 2024)

It starts on November 1, 2024 With music by John Williamsthe documentary directed by Laurent Bouzereau and produced by Lucasfilm Ltd, Amblin Documentaries and Imagine Documentaries which tells the story of the historic composer who set films that have become cornerstones of the history of cinema. From his beginnings as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, the film delves into John Williams’ countless contributions to cinema, including many iconic franchises, as well as his concert music and impact on popular culture.

Grotesquerie (13 November 2024)

We continue on November 13, 2024 with the horror and mystery of Grotesqueriethe new series signed by Ryan Murphy. The cast includes Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin and Travis Kelce. It all begins with a series of crimes that shocks a small community, says the synopsis. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels that these crimes concern her in a disturbing way, as if someone – or something – is mocking her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a long-term hospitalized husband, and her own inner demons. With no clues and not knowing where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist for the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with a difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, but still believes in its ability to do good. Lois, however, fears that the world is succumbing to evil. As they piece together the clues, Lois and Sister Megan find themselves caught in a menacing web that seems to raise more questions than answers.

Don’t say anything (November 14, 2024)

It continues on November 14, 2024 with Don’t say anythingnew FX series created by Joshua Zetumer. The cast includes Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan and Maxine Peake. Don’t say anythingwe read in the official synopsis, is a story of murder and memory during the period of the Northern Irish conflict. Set across four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten children who was kidnapped from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. Focused on the story of several members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), Don’t say anything explores the lengths to which some people are willing to go in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly explode into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for all those affected, and the emotional and psychology of silence.

Doctor Odyssey (November 28, 2024)

It closes on November 28, 2024 with Doctor Odysseythe procedural again by Ryan Murphy and set on the open sea. Max – reads the synopsis – is the new doctor on board a luxury cruise ship where the staff work hard and have even more fun. Max and his small but prepared team find themselves having to face unique medical emergencies and having to deal with each other, kilometers away from the coast.

The cast includes Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson.

Disney+, all releases for November 2024