Disney+, Don’t Say Anything arrives: trailer, plot and when it comes out

The long shadow of violence and a war that seems to never end. Disney+ announces Don’t say anythingthe series based on the book by Patrick Radden Keefe – ranked 19th in the New York Times “100 Best Books of the 21st Century” – and created by Joshua Zetumer. From the trailer to the cast, through the plot and the release date, here’s everything you need to know about the new FX title.

Don’t say anything, the key art

Don’t say anything, the trailer

Don’t say anything, the spoilers about the plot

Don’t say anythingexplains the official synopsis, is a story of murder and memory during the period of the Northern Irish conflict. Set across four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten children who was kidnapped from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. Focused on the story of several members of the IRA, the Irish Republican Army, Don’t say anything explores the lengths to which some people are willing to go in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly explode into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for all those affected, and the emotional and psychology of silence.

Don’t say anything, the cast and the production

The cast of the series includes Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan and Maxine Peake. Don’t say anything is produced by FX Productions. The series’ executive producers are Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, creator Joshua Zetumer, Patrick Radden Keefe, Edward McDonnell, Monica Levinson and Northern Ireland native Michael Lennox.

Don’t say anything, the release date

The series debuts on Disney+ with all 9 episodes from Thursday 14 November 2024.