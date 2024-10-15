Disney+, the most anticipated series of November 2024

Horror and medical drama, both produced and signed by Ryan Murphy, the ‘father’ of Dahmer and the very recent Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, Here is a first look at the new features arriving in November 2024 on Disney+. Previews and everything you need to know.

Grotesquerie (13 November 2024)

November 13, 2024 arrives Grotesqueriethe new horror series from Ryan Murphy. “A series of heinous crimes has shocked a small community – reads the synopsis -. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels that these crimes concern her in a disturbing way, as if someone – or something – is mocking her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a long-term hospitalized husband, and her own inner demons. With no clues and not knowing where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist for the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with a difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, but still believes in its ability to do good. Lois, however, fears that the world is succumbing to evil. As they piece together the clues, Lois and Sister Megan find themselves caught in a menacing web that seems to raise more questions than answers.” The cast includes Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin and Travis Kelce.

Doctor Odyssey (November 28, 2024)

It debuts on November 28, 2024 Doctor Odysseythe procedural signed again by Ryan Murphy. The cast includes Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson. “Max – reads the synopsis – is the new ship doctor of a luxury cruise ship where the staff work hard and have even more fun. Max and his small but prepared team find themselves having to face unique medical emergencies and having to deal with each other, kilometers away from the coast”.