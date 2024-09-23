Disney+, the most anticipated series of October 2024

Boxing and a Murder. Here’s a first look at what’s coming to Disney+ in October 2024. The streaming platform has announced the arrival of Machine: the boxer and of Avetrana – This is not Hollywood. Here are the previews and everything you need to know.

Machine: The Boxer (October 9, 2024)

It starts on October 9, 2024 with Machine: the boxer, the six-episode series starring Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Eiza González, Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco and Lucía Méndez.

“After a devastating loss,” reads the synopsis, “Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna finds himself at a standstill in his boxing career. Luckily for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan is determined to get him back on top. But when a nefarious organization resurfaces, the stakes of this rematch become a matter of life and death. As Esteban fights to come back, he must navigate his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema, a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world.”

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood (October 25, 2024)

And we move on to October 25, 2024 with Avetrana – This is not Hollywoodthe series tells the story of Sarah Scazzi’s murder and the media impact of the story which ended up at the centre of controversy over the key art and the town’s mayor threatening “legal action”. Based on the book Sarah the girl from Avetrana by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni, the series stars Vanessa Scalera, in the role of Cosima Misseri, Paolo De Vita in that of Michele Misseri, Giulia Perulli in the role of Sabrina Misseri, Imma Villa in that of Concetta Serrano, Federica Pala in the role of Sarah Scazzi; Anna Ferzetti is the journalist Daniela, Giancarlo Commare is Ivano and Antonio Gerardi plays Marshal Persichella.

“In 4 episodes of 60 minutes, each with the point of view of one of the protagonists of the story, Sarah, Sabrina, Michele and Cosima, Awindow – This is not Hollywood offers a multi-voiced account of one of the most famous Italian crime stories,” the synopsis reads. And again: “Avetrana is a sun-scorched town on the outskirts of Puglia, close to the sea. It is August 26, 2010 when Sarah, a young girl of 15, disappears. The whole town is in turmoil, especially her cousin, Sabrina, who was waiting for her in her house on Via Deledda that very afternoon to go to the sea. It seems like an innocent escape, but it is not. Because, while everyone is looking for her, Sarah has already been swallowed up in the void. They will find her at the bottom of a well.”