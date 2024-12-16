Disney+, the new Christmas special of The Simpsons: trailer, plot, guest stars and when it comes out

It arrives on Disney+ O C’mon All Ye Faithfulthe new Christmas special from The Simpsons. The holiday double-episode launches on the 35th anniversary of the original Christmas special The Simpsons, A dog’s Christmaswhich aired on December 17, 1989. Here’s the release date, trailer, guest stars and everything you need to know.

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful, the trailer

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful, the spoilers on the plot

In the special O C’mon All Ye Faithful Famed British mentalist Derren Brown arrives in Springfield and uses psychological tricks and stagecraft to lift the town’s Christmas spirit. When Homer becomes hypnotized and mistakenly believes he is Santa Claus, it sets off a merry chain reaction that leads everyone to question what they believe and explore the meaning of “miracle.”

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful, the guest stars

The Christmas special O C’mon All Ye Faithful features Derren Brown, Patti LaBelle and Pentatonix as guest stars.

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful poster

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful release date

The new Christmas special of The Simpsons, O C’mon All Ye Faithful, debuts on Disney+ with both episodes on December 17, 2024.