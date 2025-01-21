DIY dishwasher tablets at home? That’s why they don’t work like the ones you buy

In recent times they have been seen on social tutorial on how to prepare tablets for the dishwasher using ingredients like vinegar, salt and blended whole lemon for citric acid. The idea of ​​being able to clean pots, plates, cutlery and glasses while saving money and, at the same time, using natural and easily available ingredients is certainly attractive. But do they really work? Let’s take a closer look at the chemistry behind dishwasher tablets, trying to understand why homemade alternatives they can’t match specific products.

What’s in an “industrial” dishwasher tablet

The dishwasher tablets that we find on the market contain a combination of substances, the most important of which are:

Oxygen based whiteners (such as sodium percarbonate): they release active oxygen which helps to remove coffee, tea, tomato and other food coloring stains, as well as acting on bad odors;

(such as sodium percarbonate): they release active oxygen which helps to remove coffee, tea, tomato and other food coloring stains, as well as acting on bad odors; Polycarboxylates : they help to bind and counteract the action of limestone, which is present in variable quantities in the water. If left unmanaged, limescale would reduce the effectiveness of surfactants;

: they help to bind and counteract the action of limestone, which is present in variable quantities in the water. If left unmanaged, limescale would reduce the effectiveness of surfactants; Surfactants : essential for degreasing and effectively removing oily or greasy residues. Without them, dirt is not completely removed;

: essential for degreasing and effectively removing oily or greasy residues. Without them, dirt is not completely removed; Enzymes (amylase, protease etc.): they “digest” starches, proteins and other food residues, making them easier to remove;

(amylase, protease etc.): they “digest” starches, proteins and other food residues, making them easier to remove; Perfumes: they serve to leave a pleasant smell at the end of the wash, but they are more of a “plus”.

This chemically studied combination of ingredients ensures the removal of fats, carbohydrates, proteins and dyes.

Why Homemade Pills Don’t Work

Many suggest blend whole lemon, water, vinegar and salt and then pour the composed into ice molds and place in the freezer. It is true that these ingredients are in common use, but from a chemical point of view they do not provide the fundamental ingredients to ensure deep cleaning.

The citric acid from lemon or the acetic acid from vinegar cannot act as true grease cleansing agents. Consequently, the degreasing power is much lower than a specific detergent. Furthermore, the “active” oxygen that releases percarbonate or perborate based products is absent in these mixtures. The same thing also applies to enzymes: without these specialized proteins, food residues such as starches and proteins remain more difficult to eliminate.

Without surfactants and whiteners, the cleaning effectiveness of homemade tablets is decidedly limited. It’s true that the dishwasher uses high-pressure water jets, helping to remove some of the dirt, but the most stubborn grease and food residues need chemical action. If you wash a greasy dish by hand without soap, you will immediately notice that a veil of fat remains. The same happens in dishwasher without surfactants: on the surface everything might seem clean, but in reality there are residues that are not visible to the naked eye, especially on plastic packaging.

DIY tablets can ruin your dishwasher

In addition to the “cleanliness” issue, there is also the conservation of the household appliance: in fact theacidity of lemon and vinegar can cause long-term damage to your skin gaskets internal and the resin Of exchange ionic which serves to retain calcium (limestone).

In conclusion, DIY with lemon, vinegar and salt it cannot compete with the complex and ad hoc formulation of an industrial dishwasher tablet. Without surfactants, oxygen-based whiteners, enzymes and polycarboxylates, dishes will not clean thoroughly and the acidity of lemon and vinegar could damage your appliance. Always use specific products to ensure effective washing and a longer life for your dishwasher.