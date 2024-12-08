Do motorcycle helmets expire? This is why it is recommended to change them every 5 years

It is often said that i motorcycle helmets they “expire” after 5 years. In reality it is not entirely correct to talk about “expiration“, but rather than optimal duration beyond which the helmet may no longer function adequately.

In fact, every helmet tends to wear out with use, and when this will happen depends on the frequency of use and care. For example theexposure to the sun gradually damages the shell and also the putting on and taking off the helmet continuously can ruin it. Over time, in fact, the internal lining tends to deteriorate: according to the Snell Foundation – which tests the safety of these devices – after 5 years the wear of the internal padding makes the helmet a or two sizes larger than the new helmet.

But what if we don’t remember exactly which year we bought the helmet? Simple: in its box or on a label inside it there is theyear of production. Taking this data we can consider a limit value no more than 5 but of 7 yearsgiven that a helmet can ideally be sold for up to two years after its production. Obviously, as in all things, it is necessary to always use the common sense: if after two days of purchasing the helmet it is damaged, it is necessary change it immediatelyeven if we are far from the “expiration” date. If instead for 4 years I still have it in the box without ever having used it, it’s possible that I still have this one excellent featuresalthough almost close to the recommended time limit. We therefore keep in mind that this value of 5 years from purchase (or 7 from the year of production) refers to continuous use.

Attention: although it might seem “a waste” experts strongly recommend changing your helmet too after “trivial” and apparently harmless falls. It is in fact possible that there are breakages and invisible defects which, however, could compromise its functioning in the event of a future accident.