Do the “perfumes to the dormouses” really work?

Among the latest commercial finds of the companies of cosmetic sectorwe find i Perfumes to the Ferormoni. But how exactly do they work? Or rather, how should they work? Let’s go to order: first you need to know what a punches is and how it is used by nature. Ferormoni are chemicals produced naturally by an organism and which, released in the environment, influence behavior of other individuals of the same species. For example, the use of Ferormoni has been frequently observed in the insects: some species of insect can suffice a few pinches of these messengers odorous to guide a male towards the female or for coordinate the social life of the entire colony. In mammals, on the other hand, the same cannot be said and the existence of “humans” is far from confirmed by science.

There is no scientific evidence of the use of Ferormoni in human behavior. Despite this, the perfumes to the Ferormoni arise precisely from this “idea”: the addition of any human dumped to male perfumes should in theoretical Attract female partners and vice versa. Obviously, none of this occurs when one of these perfumes is sprayed: not only science does not confirm the existence of man’s hood, but their use in a perfume is somewhat questionable and has no scientific foundations. Like the genius of the lamp cannot fulfill a love desire, so the perfumes to the Ferormones cannot attract the person we want to conquer.

What we know of any human ferormones

In the world of insects, the use of dumplings between individuals of the same species is not rare. The queens bees, for example, exploit the molecules of the; regulate life and society in the hive. The scientific studies that observe the existence and use of dumplings from mammals are ambiguous and unclear. Although some species of mammal can show behaviors similar to those of insects that use punches, the effects analyzed depend on the circumstances and the ways of acting mammals are much more complex. Rather, just like man, to communicate with the partner they use visual, tactile or auditory signals.

Science has continued to investigate the existence of human dumped, identifying some compounds that could play the role of messenger molecules: andrrostenone, andrrostenol And androstadienone. The results of the various studies, however, seem to be conflicting, some people find their attractive smell, others unpleasant or imperceptible. For reproduction human beings seem to rely more on the sight than to the smell or the funnies. Human olfactory communication seems to be much more complex and dependent on environmental and personal factors. It is not scientifically correct to speak of human dumped.

Are there perfumes to the punches that are effective and really attract?

Having ascertained that science has not, for now, identified human dumums, we understand that the reality of perfumes to the darkness is very different from advertising fantasy. There is no solid scientific base that demonstrates the effectiveness of these perfumes: often the formulations contain pheromons of animal origin or plant extractsbut no effect has been shown on people. There FDA – Food and Drug Administration – does not approve or rule these products; This means that companies can launch their seductive promises on the market without having to provide scientific evidence.

Of course, wearing a nice perfume can make us feel safer and give that push of trust that, indirectly, can make us more attractive in the eyes of others. But the “magical” effect that many expect is, in reality, a placebo effect: It is our mind and not the perfume itself to instill us security. Attraction and relationships are based on much deeper quality that, let’s face it, do not buy in a bottle.