Do you remember how Fubar ended with Schwarzenegger?

The official trailer of the second season of Fubar has just been published, the Spy Dramedy with Arnold Schwarzenegger who is about to return to Netflix after two years from his debut. But do we remember how we left each other at the end of the first season released on Netflix in 2023? Here is a small Recap at the Fubar first chapter ending to better prepare for the vision of the new series season arriving on June 12, 2025.

What Fubar is about

A CIA agent next to retirement (Schwarzenegger) discovers a family secret and is forced to accept a last assignment. The series faces universal family dynamics on a espionage, action and humor background.

As Fubar ends, the explanation

The latest episode of Fubar sees the Brunner family struggling with the wedding of Tally, Luke’s ex -wife (Schwarzenegger) and Donny, her new boyfriend. Boro, the great villain of the series has now been eliminated and left to die in an explosion by Luke and Emma. Luke, after winning this case he decides to retire once and for all and leave his daughter struggling with the work as an operating agent of the CIA.

The two, meanwhile after this working experience together, have closer and are more united than ever. On the wedding day of Tally and Danny, however, something goes wrong and reappears Boro who is not dead and is ready to kill Luke’s wife and his whole family. After a battle with pistols, the brunners manage to kill Boro and save themselves. Meanwhile, Luke has revealed that he was an undercover cia agent to his wife and after Boro identified his true identity and that of his daughter Emma are all in danger.

Thus, everyone goes on a van to escape from the terrorists who are on the heels and in the meantime we discover that Tina, Barry’s girlfriend speaks Russo and has secrets. The girl, in fact, could be a duplication. Meanwhile, Emma broke up with Carter and admits that she has feelings for Aldon.

The final scene of the series sees the whole Brunner family flee to a van.

Fubar’s review