Doctor Who, the second season on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast, guest star and release date

A new, epic mission for the doctor. Disney+ announces the second season of Doctor Whothe most long -lived science fiction series in history. Here is the trailer, the cast, the guest stars, the release date and everything we know.

Doctor Who 2, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5eipaeshw0

Doctor Who 2, the advances on the plot

The doctor, says the synopsis, meets Belinda Chandra and starts an epic mission to bring it back to Earth. However, a mysterious force prevents their return, therefore the team aboard the Tardis that travels over time will have to face huge dangers, larger enemies and more frightening terror than ever.

Doctor Who 2: the cast, the characters and the guest stars

The new season is played by Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra, and by Millie Gibson in those of Ruby Sunday. The Guest Star cast includes Rose Ayling-Eellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist.

Doctor Who 2, when it comes out on Disney+

The second season of Doctor Who debuts on Disney+ April 12, 2025.