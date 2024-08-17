Dominican Republic vs. Canada LIVE, U-17 Women’s Volleyball World Cup: schedule and where to watch the game

Dominican Republic vs. Canada LIVE will face each other in an exciting duel for the start of the 2024 U17 Women’s Volleyball World Cup that is being played in Lima, Peru. The Caribbean Princesses debut against a complicated North American squad at the Eduardo Dibós Coliseum in Lima, Peru, starting at 5:30 pm (Dominican time). Follow the incidents ONLINE FOR FREE on La República Deportes via VBTV.

After losing in straight sets to powerhouses such as Italy and Japan in the qualifying round, the Dominican team is looking to redeem itself and make it clear that it is ready to compete at the highest level in this inaugural edition of the youth championship. The Dominicans also share Group A with the local team and with Brazil, one of the big favorites for the title.

What time does Dominican Republic vs. Canada U17 play?

The match between Dominican Republic vs. Canada The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 5:30 pm (Dominican time). This time is key for fans who want to follow the actions of their future volleyball stars live. Check the schedules for the rest of the countries:

Dominican Republic Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Chile, USA (New York, Miami): 5.30 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Chile, USA (New York, Miami): 5.30 pm Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 4.30 pm

Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay: 6.30 pm

Mexico (center), Nicaragua, El Salvador: 3.30 pm

Spain (mainland), Italy, France: 11.30 pm

Dominican Republic’s schedule for the 2024 U17 Women’s Volleyball World Cup. Photo: FEDOVOLI

Where to watch Dominican Republic vs. Canada LIVE ONLINE?

For all those who cannot attend the Eduardo Dibós Coliseum, the ideal option to watch the game of Dominican Republic vs. Canada LIVE It is through Volleyball World TV. This platform has become the home of volleyball worldwide, offering complete coverage of the U17 Women’s Volleyball World Cup. You can also follow all the events ONLINE FOR FREE on La República Deportes.

Dominican Republic schedule for the U17 Women’s Volleyball World Cup