Don’t Move, the new Netflix thriller: plot and when it comes out

After the first anxious trailer presented at Geeked Week, the long-awaited survival-thriller entitled “Don’t Move” is ready to arrive on Netflix. The film, shot in Bulgaria and co-written by TJ Cimfel and David White, is directed by Adam Schindler (“Shut In”) and Brian Netto (“Delivery”). The film is produced by Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions, among others. Let’s discover together the plot, cast and when “Don’t Move” comes out on Netflix.

Don’t Move: the plot

The plot of “Don’t Move” revolves around a grieving woman – her name is Iris – who settles in the heart of a secluded forest in hopes of finding some comfort after a grave loss. Here, however, the woman has an unexpected encounter that could silence her forever: a stranger injects her with a paralyzing agent that over time makes her lose control of her body. In all of this, Iris must hide and fight with all her might to escape the clutches of the serial killer before the drug takes over her entire nervous system.

Don’t Move: the cast

The cast of “Don’t Move”, the Netflix film, includes Finn Wittrock (“American Horror Story”, “Ratched”), in the role of serial killer Richard, and Kelsey Asbille (“Wind River”, “Yellowstone”), in the role of the female protagonist, Iris, the criminal’s new victim. The cast also includes Daniel Francis (police officer Dontrell), Dylan Beam (the voice of his daughter), Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw, Moray Treadwell, Denis Kostadinov, and Kate Nichols.

Don’t Move: When it comes out

The long-awaited film produced by Sam Raimi, “Don’t Move”, will debut on Netflix on October 25, 2024.