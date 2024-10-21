Dostoevsky, the new Brothers of Innocent series: trailer and when it comes out

Sky has unveiled the official trailer for Dostoevsky, the new Original series created, written and directed by the D’Innocenzo Brothers and presented at the beginning of the year as a world premiere at the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. It is a noir series by Sky Studios, produced with Paco Cinematografica, starring Filippo Timi (Vincere, I delitti del BarLume, The eight mountains) in the role of a tormented policeman with a painful past.

Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo linked their names to the Berlinale already at the time of their brilliant debut with La terra dell’abbastanza, presented in the Panorama section of the Festival in 2018, and then went on to win the Silver Bear for Screenplay with their second work, Favolacce, selected for the 2020 competition.

Dostoevsky: the plot

In a sparse and inhospitable stretch of land, the policeman Enzo Vitello, a man with a dark past, is obsessed with “Dostoevsky”, a serial killer who kills with a peculiarity: next to the body the murderer always leaves a letter with his desolate and very clear vision of the world, of life and of darkness that Vitello feels resonating within him.

Dostoevsky: who is in the cast of the Sky Original series

Together with Filippo Timi, Gabriel Montesi (Fairy tales), Carlotta Gamba (Latin America) and Federico Vanni.

Dostoevsky: the trailer









Spot





Dostoevsky: when it comes out and where to see the series

The series comes out on November 27th, all episodes immediately available exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW.