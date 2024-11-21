Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Out, the new Pixar series on Disney+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

Four episodes in Riley’s mind, where every night dreams truly come true, on time and on budget. Disney+ announces Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Outthe new series from Pixar Animation Studios. From the trailer to the release date, through spoilers on the plot and the original voice cast, here’s everything you need to know.

Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Out, the trailer

Dream Productions: previews of the plot from the world of Inside Out

The series is temporally situated between the events of Inside Out And Inside Out 2. Riley, the synopsis says, is growing up and when her memories need further processing, Joy and the other emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon faces a nightmare: trying to create the next blockbuster dream after being paired with Xeni, a smug daydream director who wants to make the leap into the world of nighttime dreams.

Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Out, the original voice cast

In the original version the series can count on the voices of Paula Pell, Richard Ayoade, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Out, the production

The hilarious mockumentary-style series from Pixar Animation Studios is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon. Composer Nami Melumad signs the soundtrack.

Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Out, the key art

Dream Productions: from the world of Inside Out, when it comes out on Disney+

The Pixar Animation Studios series debuts on Disney+ on December 11, 2024 with all four episodes.