Dubai Creek Tower could become the highest skyscraper in the world and overcome the Burj Khalifa

Dubai Creek Tower. Credit: Emaar Properties



With a height of about 1 000 meters, there Dubai Creek Tower It could become the highest skyscraper in the world. Commissioned to the famous architect Santiago Calatravaselected after one of the most important architects in the world, will be owned by Emaar Properties, A leading company in the Dubai construction sector (also owner of Burj Khalifa). The mega structure, once completed, will become a point of reference for the urban nucleus Dubai Creek Harbour – even if to date 100% is not yet 100% confirmedfinal height of the project.

The completion was scheduled for 2022, with the works started in 2016, but the Deadline was moved due to the Covid-19 tied pandemics; Mohammed Alabbarfounder of the Emaar group, confirmed that the work will soon be redesigned and subsequently contracted.

There form of the Dubai Creek Tower will be different from what we would expect from any other skyscraper. As Calatrava explains, the design is inspired by the Islamic architectural traditionin particular to the architecture of Ancient minarets. Calatrava also mentions the desert lily as another important source of inspiration. From afar, the building will appear as a very high and thin pyramid, which thinks as it rises.

According to some rumors, the project involves the realization of More than 200 floorswhich will include apartments, hotels, restaurants and gardens. At the top there will be several panoramic observers, including the so -called Pinnacle Roomwhich will allow a view to 360 degrees on the entire metropolis. The building will also be equipped with recent and modern technological, energy and ecological systems, with particular attention to water recycling systems and renewable energy production systems, which will be among the most advanced. It is estimated that the expected height of the tower will have just over 1 000 meters.