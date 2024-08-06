Dune: Prophecy, the first series on the “Dune” universe: plot, trailer, when it comes out

Dune: Prophecy, the eagerly awaited six-episode HBO series co-produced with Legendary Television and inspired by the novel “Sisterhood of Dune,” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, will debut exclusively on Sky and streamed on NOW in November. The series, which is part of the vast “Dune” universe created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, is ready to expand one of the most popular franchises of recent years. But let’s find out more about this new, highly anticipated title.

Dune: Prophecy, the plot

The series is set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides and follows two Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that threaten the future of humanity and found the mythical sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Dune: Prophecy, the cast

The cast of the series: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin , Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning and Yerin Ha.

Dune: Prophecy, director and producers

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first episode. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns and Jon Spaihts serve as executive producers, along with bestselling “Sisterhood of Dune” author Brian Herbert, and Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert serve as executive producers for the Frank Herbert Estate. “Sisterhood of Dune” author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, which also produces the film franchise, which has already spawned two critically acclaimed films, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards®.

Dune: Prophecy, when it comes out on Sky and NOW

The series arrives exclusively on Sky and NOW in November 2024.

Dune: Prophecy, the teaser trailer