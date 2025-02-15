Dying for sex on Disney+: plot and when it comes out

A particular list of desires to ‘sprout’ and a little time to do it. Disney+ announces Dying for sexthe FX series inspired by the story of Molly Kochan, who told her experience in a Wondery podcast, created with her best friend Nikki Boyer. Here is everything you need to know.

Dying for sex, advances on the plot

After receiving a diagnosis of metastatic cancer in the fourth stadium, we read in the synopsis, Molly decides to leave her husband Steve and start to explore, for the first time in her life, the variety and complexity of her sexual desires. Molly has a lot to make in the short time that it remains. There is no room for moralisms or judgments: she doesn’t care what people think of her proverbial wish list. Thus finds the courage to embark in this adventure thanks to his inseparable Nikki, a devoted and affectionate woman.

Dying for sex, the cast

Dying for sex It is played by Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and Jay Duplass. The cast also includes Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, I go out Jouléy and Sissy Spacek.

Dying for sex, production

The FX series is written and co-creator by Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriweather, who are also Executive Producer with Katherine Pope, Kathy Ciric, Hernan Lopez by Wondery, Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart, Michelle Williams, Nikki Boyer, Shannon Murphy And Leslye Headland. Dying for sex It is produced by 20th Television.

Dying for sex when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ on April 4, 2025 with all the episodes available at launch.