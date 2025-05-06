Earthquake at the Campi Flegrei, new shock of magnitude 2.3 at dawn: epicenter in the Gulf of Pozzuoli

Today, at hours 5:04an earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck Naples he is Campi Flegrei with epicenter in Gulf of Pozzuolias reported by the surveys of the Vesuvian Observatory. The earthquake, as often in this area, is attributable to the phenomenon of bradisism and for this reason it is characterized by one low depth of the hypocentroequal to just 4 km. Fortunately, no particular damage or inconveniences were recorded, even if many people a Bacoli, Pozzuoli And Naples they were awakened by the shock.

As confirmed also from the last Ingv bulletin, we are currently in a slow decrease in soil lifting – therefore connected to a lower seismicity of the whole area. In fact, the data tell us that currently the lifting rate is around the About 20 mm/montheven if the values ​​of the last two weeks make it hypothesize a further decrease.

For all these reasons, at the moment There are no elements that can suggest one significant evolution of the short -term situation. At the same time it is right to remember that these earthquakes, being very superficial, can be warned in a manner rather intense Although of low magnitude: those who live in those areas in fact often have the perception that the seisms are more violent than reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. In today’s case, fortunately, the epicenter was located at sea a few km from the coast and this allowed to reduce the effects that can be noticeable by the population.