Earthquake in California, shock near San Diego di Magnitudo 5.2 felt up to Los Angeles

Earthquake in California, epicenter near San Diego



A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit the California southern, today April 14, 2025 At 10:08 in the morning local time (19:08 in Italy): as reported by the USGC American Institute, the shock would have been recorded with epicenter About 4 km south of Juliana town located a east of San Diegoand a depth of 13 kilometers. The earthquake was also felt distinctly in Los Angeles, Long Beach and in the surrounding counties, and was followed by other shocks of minor intensity. At the moment there have been no reports of damage.

Epicenter and characteristics of the earthquake

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 4 kilometers south of Julian, a mountain town east of San Diego, about an hour of cars and about 32 kilometers from the US border with Mexico. The earthquake had a depth of about 13 kilometers, a feature that can amplify the perception of the shocks on the surface.

Alert system and reactions

The Shakealert seismic alert system has sent notifications to cell phones throughout the region, allowing thousands of people to prepare a few moments before the earthquake. The authorities issued an emergency warning by inviting residents to “Drop, cover, hold on” (lowered, covered, hold on) to protect themselves during the shocks.

Impact and consequences

Despite the intensity of the shock, no injuries or significant damage are not recorded. Local authorities, including the police and firefighters of the County Fire of San Diego, confirmed that they have not received reports of structural damages or rescue requests.

Geological context

California is one of the most seismically active regions in the world, crossed by numerous faults, including the famous FAGLIA DI SANT’Andrea. Seismic events such as today are common and underline the importance of adequate preparation and effective alert systems to reduce the risks associated with earthquakes.

We will keep you informed for all updates about it.