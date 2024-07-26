Earthquake in Campi Flegrei of magnitude 4.0 with epicenter in the sea, also felt in Naples

The earth begins to shake again Phlegraean Fields: a new earthquake shock of magnitude 4.0 It was recorded today Friday July 26th at 13:46with its epicenter in the sea off the Gulf of Pozzuoli, as reported by the INGV. It was felt in many neighborhoods of Naples. It was the most intense shock after the 4.4 magnitude earthquake of May 20, 2024, which in turn was the most intense since the bradyseismic crisis of 1982-84. The epicenter of the earthquake is located in the sea, off the Gulf of Pozzuolithen to the center of the volcanic caldera of the Phlegraean Fields, and the depth estimated by the Vesuvius Observatory of the INGV is 4 kmThe shock was felt throughout the Phlegraean Fields area: numerous reports have arrived from Bacoli to Pozzuoli up to the historic center of Naplesand also on the islands of Ischia And Procida. At the moment there are no reports of injuries or particular damage, but it was a strong shock compared to the standards of seismic activity in Campi Flegrei and many people took to the streets in fear.

Epicenter of the magnitude 4.0 earthquake of July 26, 2024, in the central area of ​​the volcanic caldera. Source: INGV



The seismic activity of the Campi Flegrei is due to the bradyseisma volcanic phenomenon in which the ground rises and falls regularly, causing frequent earthquakes and seismic swarms during the uplift phases. According to the latest weekly bulletin of the INGV on the Campi Flegrei, the Phlegraean ground is continuing to rise at a rate of approximately 20 millimeters per month in correspondence with the Rione Terra, a value in line with the trend of the last 3 months and approximately double the rate recorded in the first three months of 2024 (approximately 10 millimetres per month). In total, the monitoring station at Rione Terra rose by 12 centimeters from the beginning of 2024.

Rione Terra uplift graph during 2024. Source: INGV–OV



The fact that this shock was more intense than usual does not mean that “the Campi Flegrei have awakened”: they have never stopped shaking in recent months. In the last week alone, the INGV recorded 70 earthquakes in the area with a magnitude maximum of 3.6. This new shock does not even mean that there is the risk of an imminent eruption at Campi Flegrei: let us remember that the monitoring system of the Vesuvius Observatory of the INGV – one of the most advanced in the world – constantly monitors the activity of the caldera and at the moment does not detect any elements of risk.