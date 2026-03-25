Earthquake in the province of Massa-Carrara of magnitude 4.0, epicenter in Fosdinovo

4.0 magnitude earthquake in the province of Massa–Carrara.



A shock of earthquake Of magnitude 4.0 hit the province of Massa-Carrarain Tuscany, today March 25th, at 08:13. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located 3 km north-east of Fosdinovoa town of approximately 4,800 inhabitants located 9km north of Carrara ea 15km north of Mass. The hypocenter, however, was detected at 11 km deep.

The shock was felt distinctly throughout the area: according to initial reports, it was an earthquake perceived as far as La Spezia (which is just 18 km from the epicenter), but also up to Genoa, Lucca and in various locations in the Lunigianese and Garfagnino areas.

At the moment, however, no particular damage was reported to buildings or people.

Article being updated.