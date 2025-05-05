Earthquake in the province of Piacenza in Emilia Romagna, shock of magnitude 3.6 with epicenter in Morfasso

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 The province of Piacenza hit the epicenter yesterday on Sunday 4 May was located in an area 6 km away from the municipality of Morphass in Emilia Romagnaas reported by the Ingv. The earthquake, with a rather superficial hypocenter and equal to 25 kmhas been warned throughout the area, even if particular damage to things or people have not been reported. Among the areas where it has been warned more we can mention Castell’Arquato, Ponte dell’Olio, Piacenza, Gropparello, Bobbio and Fiorenzuola d’Adda.

From a geological point of view, it is an area a low seismic danger. This is also confirmed by the historical data of the Ingv: in the image below today’s epicenter it is indicated with a star, while in the surroundings there are small squares that represent historical seismes. Given the size of the boxes, we can deduce that these are shocks with a magnitude of less than 5.0.

Credit: Ingv.



But why are there so many earthquakes in Italy? To clarify, here is an ad hoc video on the subject: