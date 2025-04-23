Earthquake in Türkiye, shock of magnitude 6.2 in Istanbul and 150 injured: why is the area so seismic?

A strong shock of earthquake of magnitude 6.2 He hit Western Turkey and in particular Istanbul today 23 April 2025 at 12:49 rooms (11:49 Italians), with an epicenter in Marmara sea Near the city of Silivri and about 80 km from the city on the Bosphorus. The shock – with a rather modest depth of 10 km – was followed by at least 8 other earthquakes, the most intense of which 5.9 magnitude. The earthquake caused fright to the population, which poured into the street, but at the moment There are no important victims or damageeven if various buildings collapsed and at least 150 people were injured.

The Marmara Sea area is characterized by an important seismicity, with numerous earthquakes above the magnitude 7.0, due to its position about 20 km from North-Anatolic faultor Northern Anatolian faultan almost long structure 1500 km which crosses the area north of Türkiye in the east-west direction, parallel to the southern coast of the Black Sea, marking the border between the Eurasian plaque and the Anatolian microplacca. It is a fault that is similar from a geological point of view to the most famous FAGLIA of San Andreas in the United States. North-anatolic fault absorbs a large part of the horizontal movement (23-24 millimeters per year) between the Eurasian plaque and the Anatolian microplacca, pushed west by the Arab plate. This progressive accumulation of energy along the fault gives rise to the intense earthquakes that are recorded in the area.

The north -anatolic fault is indicated in yellow. Credit: Mikenorton, CC By -SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Today was the most intense earthquake in the western margin area of ​​the fault since 1999when a violent earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hit the area of ​​17 August Izmit – one of the most populated in Tucia – causing 18,000 victimsand on November 12 a 7.2 magnitude earthquake caused further 800 victims in the area of Düzce.

The North-Anatolic one is not the only important fault in Türkiye: along the eastern part of the country it runs the East faultabout 500 km and indicated in lilac in the figure above, responsible for the violent earthquake of magnitude 7.8 which hit Tucia and Syria in 2023, causing over 52,000 victims.