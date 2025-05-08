Echo Valley is coming to Apple TV+, a thriller film starring Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson (the latter shortly also in the film Fountain of Youth, always on Apple TV+). Here are all the information on plot, cast and release date, and basically also the official trailer of the film.

What Echo Valley is about

In Echo Valley, Kate (the Oscar -winning actress Julianne Moore) is a mother who struggles to find a balance in the relationship with her daughter Claire (the multi -nourished at the Emmy Sydney Sweeney), deeply tormented. But the situation rushes when Claire shows off the mother’s door in panic, covered with blood … which is not his. While Kate desperately tries to reconstruct the truth behind the incident, he will find himself discovering as far as a mother can go to protect her daughter.

An intense and breathtaking story, which explores love, sacrifice and survival, directed by the Bafta winner director Michael Pearce and written by the screenwriter appointed to Emmy Brad Ingelsby.

The cast of Echo Valley

In the cast of the film directed by Pearce there are Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson, Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan, Albert Jones, Kyle Maclachlan.

Echo Valley is an Apple Original film produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Prussa for Scott Free Films, together with Kevin J. Walsh for The Walsh Company and Ingelsby himself. Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber (Scott Free Films), Erika Olde and Sam Roseme (Black Bicycle Entertainment), Ted Dei deiike and Scott Greenberg include Rebecca Feuer.

When Echo Valley comes out

Echo Valley comes out on Friday 13 June on Apple TV+.

The trailer of Echo Valley