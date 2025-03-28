Eclipse of partial sun of March 29, 2025, visible in Italy: where and what time to see it safely

Saturday 29 March there will be a suggestive partial sunshine eclipses which marks the return of this magnificent celestial event in our country shortly after the partial eclipse of Moon in mid -March. Depending on the long peninsula position, the event will begin between 11:20, in the North, and 11:35, in the center/southreaching the Maximum around noon and ending about an hour later. The coverage of the solar disk by the moon will still be low on the whole peninsula, reaching the maximum coverage of 20% In the north-west and decreasing as you go down the boot up to a minimum of 2% to the coordinates of Naples. Unfortunately Nothing will be visible in the southernmost regions of Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and part of Puglia. We remind you of pay close attention If you try to observe the event: absolutely Do not look at the sun with the naked eyebut not even sunglasses or welder. Specific glasses should be used with special sunscreen for the observation of our star.

Where and what time to see the partial sun eclipse in Italy

THE’partial solar eclipse It occurs when the moon, being between us and the sun, partially obscure the sun disk. What is observed is one progressive darkening of the solar disk that starts from the north-east edge of our star, causing one decrease in environmental lighting. The event will have different timing and degrees of coverage depending on the position along the boot and it will be possible to follow it live. By happening around noon, the sun will be tall in heaven (40-50 degrees in height on the south/south-east horizon), therefore, weather permitting, there will be no obstacles related to the height on the horizon of the star.

The degree of maximum coverage of the sun disk you will have in Valle d’Aostawhere the moon will cover a fraction of the diameter of the sun disk of about the 23%. The event for the Aosta Valleys will start at 11:17reaching the Massimo at 12:02 And ending to 12:49. As we move from the north-west to the north-east, the degree of coverage decreases: 21% for Turin, 19% for Milan And 16% for Verona. If in Turin the beginning and maximum of the eclipse coincide with those of Aosta, in Milan the event begins 5 minutes later, while the maximum will be at 12:04. For Verona, however, I start at 11:27 and Massimo at 12:07. For the whole north area, the end of the eclipse is scheduled for about 12:48.

Map of the coverage of the partial solar eclipse of 29 March 2025. Credit: Timeanddate.com



Moving to center-norththe degree of coverage decreases significantly. TO Bologna The moon will cover 14% of the diameter of the sun disc, while a Florence 13%. For these two cities, beginning, maximum and end of the partial eclipse are similar: 11:28, 12:04, 12:41, respectively. With Cagliari And Rome We begin to drop below 10% coverage: 8% for Cagliari and 7% for Rome. However, in Cagliari the eclipse will start first, at 11:24, reaching the maximum at 11:53 and ending at 12:23. For Rome, however, start set at 11:35, Massimo at 12:03 and end at 12:31.

Descending even more south, unfortunately, the coverage of the solar disk by the moon is almost non -existent. For example, a Naples it is 2%, while a Salerno And Foggia of 1%. Even further south, Calabria, Basilicatapart of the Puglia, Sicilythe event it will not be visible at all. At the coordinates of Naples, the event is very short, starting at 11:47, reaching the maximum at 12:04 and ending at 12:20.

Do not despair because the partial eclipses scheduled for August 2026 and 2027 will satisfy all of Italy with percentages above 50% coverage of the solar disc, even 100% close (total eclipse) in the North.

How to observe the eclipse and what glasses are needed

The most important thing to know is Never look at a solar eclipsewhether partial or total, naked eye. They are not sure even do -it -yourself filters like welder glasses or worse still the negatives of cameras (if you still have someone around).

Specific glasses for sun observation. Credit: Luca Tortorelli



The only way to safely observe the event is to have special sunscreendesigned to block more than 99.9% of the light from the sun. Without them we risk permanent damage to the retina and even blindness.

When the next eclipses will be

2025 will act as appetizer to the great return of theTotal eclipse of sun in Europe in 2026 And 2027after the last one took place more than 25 years ago in 1999. The sky this year will reserve us other celestial shows not to be missed. Later in the year, the September 21stanother partial eclipse of sun will occur, but this time the show will be reserved for the inhabitants of the southern hemisphere. However, the event that will catch the attention of many will be thetotal eclipse of the moon of 7 September. This lunar eclipse, visible from all over Italy, will give us the exciting vision of the moon that is tinged with red, an always suggestive and fascinating phenomenon