Edits arrives, the new free Instagram app to mount videos: how the alternative to Capcut works

Edits It is the new Instagram app presented by a destination designed for professional creators as an alternative to Capcut for simplify and enhance the way in which short videos are created and sharedtaking advantage of intelligent tools and an intuitive interface. It is available for Android and iPhone, and allows you to take notes on ideas, organize projects, edit videos with special effects, replace wallpapers, insert automatic subtitles, and much more. And it does all this for free, without having to spend money to buy additional effects and tools or to remove annoying filigree from videos.

The characteristics of the Instagram app edits

One of the most interesting aspects of Edits is its ability to bring together, in a single interface, all the tools useful for video creation, drastically reducing the need to use more separate apps and work flows. The app allows you to write down your ideas thanks to the function Ideasso as not to lose ideas for new content, while with Projects You can keep the current creations organized. Through the section Inspirationon the other hand, it is possible to draw inspiration from a selection of trendy content to be exploited for your videos.

Among the most technical features, we find tools like Green Screenwhich allows you to replace the background of the video (very useful for example for presentations or educational videos), or Timelineto manage clips precisely. There is also a function called Animationwhich transforms static images into short animated videos thanks to artificial intelligence, e Scrapswhich allows you to isolate objects in the videos with a precise tracking.

Credit: Meta.



How to use the Edits app and whoever serves

Those who work with social networks know how important visual quality and organization of content is. But Edits is not only aimed at those who already have an audience: it is a useful tool also for those who want to start or simply improve the quality of the videos that upload online, perhaps for school projects, professional updates or, much more simply, to document personal activities with videos with a editing that is a minimum well -kept. A useful function in this sense is the automatic addition of subtitles, which makes content more accessible and professional. In addition, once the video has been created, it is possible to export it without watermark – unlike many competing apps – and publish it on any platform.

The app is completely free, even if it has been anticipated that some advanced features could become paid in the future. Also in the basic version, Edits offers a powerful and well integrated instrument set, without hidden costs. At least when we are writing this article.

Meta has also announced several improvements that will be implemented in the future :: tools to modify with artificial intelligence the appearance of videos, the possibility of acting on key frames – or precise moments of the timeline in which to modify the position, rotation or size of the clips – and new options to collaborate with other users, exchanging feedback on drafts and projects.

Another interesting component are the insights that allow you to analyze how the contents are implemented by the public. These are not just views: you can understand the moments when spectators stop watching a video, which elements attract attention and how to optimize performance in the future.

Edits therefore represents much more than a simple video editor. It is a real creative hub, designed to simplify the life of anyone who wants to communicate something in video form. There is no need to be Creator to take advantage of it: if you need to make a well -made content, tell a school/working project on social media, illustrate a concept or even just have a little fun creating content for your social accounts, this new app developed by Instagram offers you everything you need to start immediately and without complications.

To try it, you can download it from the Google Play Store or the App Store, start it, access with your Instagram account and take advantage of its various and numerous tools and functions.