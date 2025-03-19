Egg crisis, the USA ask for help from Italy, Denmark and European countries: what is happening

In recent months in the United States there has been a strong increase in the price of eggscost to cost $ 4.95 per dozen, which is the highest price ever in the USA. The cause of this increase is theavian influencewhich led the breeders to break down about 20 million birds between chickens and ovary hens in the last quarter of 2024 to prevent the virus from spreading inside the farms. Less hens also means less eggs, and with the reduced offer so drastically The price of the eggs increased by 157% Compared to 2022 (only in 2024 did the price rise of 53%and it is expected that there will be a further increase in the 41% during 2025). For this reason, the Trump administration is running for cover. In addition to having announced A 1 billion dollar plan which provides for investments in biosyphicity measures, financial aid to the entrepreneurs of the sector and research on vaccines and treatments for avian influenza, has thought of contact Europe (a request that falls in times of geopolitical tension with the EU, given the first applications of US duties).

In particular, the US government asked Denmark and Finland to export their eggs. The Danish Egg Association, however, after reading the letter of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) who asked for information regarding the availability of eggs to export it to the USA, has momentarily refused Not being able to provide the number of eggs requested. The Finnish Poultry Association, on the other hand, has declined Because no negotiations have been started for access to the US market, and Helsinki does not have a national authorization to send eggs.

Among the countries contacted to cope with the egg emergency there is also theItalywho replied negatively to the request. At the beginning of March, in fact, the Washington Embassy in Rome contacted Unaitalia (National Union of agri -food supply chains meats and eggs), asking if it was possible to provide eggs to the USA from April to September, but this was not possible. The president of the Egg Committee of Unaitalia, Ruggero Morettiwho also sits on the presidency of the EIPA (European Egg Processors Association), commented:

We have self -sufficiency that barely reaches 97%, so there is no availability for the USA, and we cannot afford additional supplies.

In Italy of aviaria It was spoken above all at the beginning of 2025, with 11 registered cases of outbreaks in some farms in the provinces of Mantua and Verona. The national total of outbreaks during January then went up to 50 (the most affected regions are Veneto and Lombardy), but the situation is under control.

The US contacted both the France (which according to the data of the EU Commission released last February is the largest producer of the 27 countries, followed by Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland) that the Lithuaniaalso obtaining negative responses in that case.

In all likelihood, all European countries have been contacted with the idea that at least one of them had a productive surplus. For now it was the Türkiye to respond positively, having started exports of about 15,000 tons of overseas eggs already in February (exports will continue at least until July 2025). However, this is only one buffer solutionif you think that on average The US produces at least 7.5 billion of eggs per year. The United States, therefore, will have to contact the most distant markets, hoping to be able to face the demand by significantly lowering the prices of an asset that has always been affordable to everyone in the USA.