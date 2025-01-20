Eight films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

For those who notice and believe it, today is Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year. To cheer you up, as on every Monday of the year, here are our streaming recommendations aimed at Prime Video subscribers and chosen from new releases and expiring titles. Let’s start with the news, where we highlight the third season of Harlem, Prime’s black Sex & the City, and also the film The Creator. Moving on to expiring titles, there are several films that will be canceled from the catalog at the end of January or beginning of February: scroll our list to the bottom to choose what to watch!

Harlem 3 (US TV series) – release date 23 January

Release mode: 2 episodes each week, total 6 episodes

After the shocking cliffhanger in the finale of the second season, which left the audience on the edge of their seats, Harlem S3 will return to follow the lives of the four female protagonists, who are on the brink of change more than ever. Whether it involves being mothers, singles or sisters, whether it’s complicated careers or even more complicated family situations, our elegant and ambitious best friends will work to finally choose themselves above all else.

The Harlem 3 trailer

The review of the first season of Harlem

The Creator (2023 film) – release date January 17

During a future war between humans and AI, a former Special Forces agent (John David Washington) mourning the loss of his wife (Gemma Chan) is recruited to kill the AI ​​creator who has developed a mysterious weapon to end the war. humanity, in this epic sci-fi thriller.

2012 (2009 film) – deadline January 30th

A writer tries to save his family when a series of global cataclysms threatens to destroy humanity.

Anonymous (2011 film) – deadline January 30th

Set amidst the political and sentimental intrigues of Elizabethan England, Anonymous investigates a question that scholars have wondered about for centuries: was William Shakespeare really the author of the works attributed to him?

Overboard (2018 film) – expiration date February 1st

After an accident on the yacht, a rich and spoiled playboy (Eugenio Derbez) has amnesia. A single mother (Anna Faris) convinces him that she is his wife and he will have to work for the first time in his life! But can their love be based on a lie?

The Memory of the Heart (2012 film) – expiration date February 1st

Leo (Channing Tatum, Dear John) and Paige (Rachel McAdams, The Pages of Our Lives) are happily married. Due to a car accident, the woman ends up in a deep coma. When he miraculously recovers, he no longer remembers anything of the last five years and Leo finds himself married to a stranger who doesn’t even know who he is anymore.

Family on the Line (2019 film) – expiration date February 1st

Former wrestler Ricky and his wife Julia perform live with their children Saraya and Zak. The two brothers get the chance to audition for WWE and discover that becoming a WWE Superstar requires more commitment than they thought.

The little genius (1991 film) – expiration date February 1st

Dede is a single mother trying to raise her son Fred. When she discovers that Fred is a genius, she is determined to give Fred all the opportunities he needs, and not to let others exploit his great intelligence while forgetting that he still has the body and emotions of a child.

Jamaica cop (1989 film) – expiration date February 1st

When police officer Xavier Quinn (Denzel Washington) discovers that his childhood friend is the prime suspect in a murder, he also discovers that he is the only one who thinks he was framed to protect the local tourism business.