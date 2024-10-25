Eight films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

If you are planning a marathon of films and TV series on Prime Video this weekend, you must read our streaming recommendations for this Friday. Starting from the catalog new releases, we highlight the (not irresistible) action film Canary Black, the Japanese series Like A Dragon: Yakuza and the Italian-American culinary show The Pasta Queen, which takes us to Puglia, Lazio, Campania and Emilia Romagna; other recent entries in the Prime catalog are the Halloween-themed films, X – A Sexy Horror Story and the new Immaculate – The Chosen One. However, five masterpieces that you cannot miss will disappear shortly because they are expiring: the Hobbit trilogy, given that season 2 of The Rings of Power has recently concluded, and two jewels by Christopher Nolan, Inception and Interstellar. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Canary Black (Original film) – release date 24 October

A top CIA agent, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and get the coveted information the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her excellent training and fighting prowess in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could spark a global crisis.

The review of Canary Black

Like A Dragon: Yakuza (Original TV series) – release date 24 October

Release mode: 3 episodes on October 24th, the last 3 on October 31st

Released in 2005 by SEGA, “Yakuza” was launched as a video game series for adults, which was a great success among its target audience. The series depicts the lives of ferocious but passionate gangsters and residents of a huge red light district, Kamurochō, a fictional suburb modeled after the violent Kabukichō of the Shinjuku district, which serves as the backdrop for the game. Like a Dragon: Yakuza chronicles modern Japan and the dramatic stories of intense characters, like the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games haven’t been able to fully explore in the past.

The Pasta Queen (Original show) – release date 24 October

The Pasta Queen stars Nadia Caterina Munno, descendant of a dynasty of Italian pasta makers, who has amassed millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. In each episode, audiences will travel with Nadia across Italy, spending time in her chef’s kitchen as she shares essential ingredients from the Italian regions she has visited and lovingly prepares authentic Italian dishes.

X – A Sexy Horror Story (2022 film) – release date 21 October

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when they are captured by their lonely, elderly hosts, the cast finds themselves fighting for their lives. With Jenna Ortega.

Immaculate – The Chosen One (2024 film) – release date 26 October

Sydney Sweeney plays Cecilia, a devout American nun, who embarks on a new journey to a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly turns into a nightmare when it becomes clear that her new home hides a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012 film) – expiration date November 1st

Gandalf gathers thirteen dwarves and convinces the hobbit Bilbo Baggins to join the group.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013 film) – expiry date 1 November

The company led by Bilbo Baggins, now in possession of a magical ring, and Gandalf continue on their journey to defeat Smaug and reconquer Erebor.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014 film) – due date 1 November

The epic conclusion of the adventure of Bilbo Baggins, who, together with Gandalf the Sorcerer, Thorin Oakenshield and the company of Dwarves, will fight in the Battle of the Five Armies.

Interstellar (2014 film) – expiration date November 1st

As our time on Earth comes to a close, a team of explorers embarks on their most important mission yet: traveling into space, to find humanity’s future.

Inception (2010 film) – expiration date November 1st

The sci-fi adventure around the globe and into the world of dreams with Leonardo DiCaprio who will have to achieve the impossible.