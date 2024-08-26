Eight Movies and Two TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Week

For millions of fans, this is the most anticipated week in two years, because in the next few days the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming out. Here is the title not to be missed this week.

For the rest, we recommend the film Dumb Money, and among the titles expiring we suggest the series SWAT with the first 4 seasons and then a selection of cult films from the more or less recent past. The choice is yours and have a good week, whether you are (still) on vacation or not!

Rings of Power 2 (Original TV Series) – Release Date August 29

In the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or allies, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to subjugate all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

Building on the epic scope and ambition of the first season, this new chapter plunges even the most beloved and vulnerable characters into a growing tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world increasingly on the brink of destruction. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, sorcerers and Harfoots… as friendships fray and kingdoms begin to crumble, the forces of good will fight ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters most to them… each other.

The Rings of Power 2 trailer

Dumb Money (2023 Movie) – Release Date August 26

A stock-market-obsessed YouTuber makes a big bet that prompts his followers to quickly invest in GameStop, ultimately upending Wall Street.

Over the Top (1987 film) – expiration date September 2

The championship title, a huge cash prize, and the love of his son—the greatest prize of all—are on the line as Hawk faces his greatest foe yet for everything he’s ever wanted. Sylvester Stallone stars in this powerful, emotionally charged film, The Greatest Challenge.

Hercules – the warrior (2014 film) – expiration date September 2

One of the greatest myths of all time meets this action thriller that reveals the famous symbol of courage as it has never been seen before: the aim is to find the heart of the hero that beats beneath his seemingly tough and mammoth image.

The Terminator (1985 film) – expiration date September 2

In the modern classic that redefined science fiction, Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn battle an unstoppable killing machine, a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), to save the future of humanity and an unborn child.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013 film) – due date September 2

Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stockbroker who lived his life until his downfall involving crime, corruption and the federal government.

Malice (1993 film) – expiration date September 2

College dean Andy Safian and his beautiful wife Tracy live a perfect small-town life. But a brutal rape of a college student lands Andy in the hospital, where he meets an old acquaintance, Dr. Jed Hill.

Wargames: War Games (1983 film) – expiration date September 2

When hacker David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) unknowingly hacks into the Department of Defense’s computer system, an epic battle begins – World War III – and in a race against time he must prevent nuclear Armageddon!

No Way Out (1987 film) – due date September 2

An American Navy officer becomes embroiled in a political and romantic intrigue.

SWAT (2017 TV Series, Seasons 1-4) – Due Date September 2

It follows a local born-and-raised SWAT lieutenant who is torn between his loyalty to the streets and his duty to his colleagues when he is assigned to lead a highly trained unit that is the last resort for solving crimes in Los Angeles.