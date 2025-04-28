Eleven movies and a TV series to watch on first videos this week

With May 1st they turn to the bridges of this spring at the end, but if you are looking for ideas to choose what to watch on first videos this week here we are in your rescue like every Monday.

Let’s start with the news, reporting the release of the film Sequel another small favor. For the rest, waiting to know all the news of May, take a look at the section of the contents expiring: there is the Rosemary’s Baby miniseries, but there are also many more or less dated films that deserve to be (re) seen. To you the choice is good week!

Another small favor (original film genre Thriller comedy) – release date 1 May

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) will find themselves in Italy, in the splendid island of Capri, for Emily’s extravagant wedding with a rich Italian businessman. Together with the fascinating guests, there will be murders and betrayals for a wedding that will have more surprising and breathtaking turns than those that dot the road that from Marina Grande leads to the Piazzetta di Capri.

The trailer and things to know about another little favor

Rosemary’s Baby (2014 TV miniseries) – Expiry date 3 May

Rosemary’s Baby is the modern reinterpretation of Ira Levin’s best-seller on a pregnant woman who discovers a left conspiracy that involves the not yet born son.

The Founder (Film 2017) – Expiry date 1 May

Every 75 seconds, a hamburger is sold in the world. He is the man who founded the empire; He is the man who changed the rules; He is the man who created McDonald’s. A biopic with a tight rhythm on Ray Kroc, a controversial and fascinating founder of the billionaire fast food chain, willing to do anything to achieve success.

Basic (Film 2003) – Date of expiration 1 May

Tom Hardy, a former soldier who became agent of the goddess from which he was suspended for suspect corruption, is called to help resolve an intricate case. Sergeant West, hated by all soldiers, was killed during a training mission in Panama. Only two of the military survived but, for different reasons, they do not want to collaborate.

Cleaner (Film 2008) – Expiry date 1 May

Following the death of his wife, a former policeman earns a living by cleaning the places where crimes were committed. One day, after cleaning up the scene of a crime, he realizes that the murder has never been reported to the police, making himself complicit in the murderer.

Hysteria (film 2012) – Expiry date 1 May

In 1880, Dr. Mortimer was a specialist in the care of hysteria. London women crowd his study and when the amount of work becomes unsustainable, it will be his friend Edmund to run to his aid, developing the most shocking invention of the century … the vibrator!

Letters from Berlin (Film 2017) – Date of expiration 1 May

Taken from the novel by Hans Fallada, defined by Primo Levi as the greatest book ever written on the German resistance to Nazism. Berlin, 1940. When the son of the spouses Quangel is killed at the front, the loss pushes them to perform an act of resistance, spreading anonymous postcards against the Hitler regime throughout the city, with the risk of being discovered and executed.

Freeheld – Love, Justice, Equality (Film 2015) – Date of expiration 1 May

From Philadelphia’s screenwriter, the true love story between Laurel and Stacie and the battle that led to obtain justice. When New Jersey Laurel Detective of the New Jersey Detective is diagnosed with cancer, he decides to make sure his pension goes to his partner Stacie. But the officials of the Ocean County county, called Freeholders, do not want to recognize this right.

The draw (film 2014) – Date of expiration 1 May

After concluding an important exchange, the general manager Sonny Weaver Jr. (Kevin Costner) is the first to be able to choose. He must comply with the agreed plan for the choice or trust his instinct and risk losing everything?

Rampage (Film 2009) – Expiry date 1 May

Bill Williamson, a young man who has planned to become the bloodiest killer in history, builds a armor for the whole body with Kevlar and begins to turn, shooting the embedded for the busy streets of his city.

The orchid thief (Film 2003) – Date of expiration 1 May

A screenwriter, in charge of adapting a novel for cinema, enters into a creative crisis several times, to the point of completely transforming the original project.

Glory – Men of Gloria (Film 1990) – Date of expiration 2 May

The throbbing story of the first color regiment fighting for the Nordist during the civil war, Glory features Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Cary Elwes and Morgan Freeman.