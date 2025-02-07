Eliean earthquake, shock of magnitude 4.8 felt in Messina, Palermo and Reggio Calabria

Today, Friday 7 February 2025 at hours 16:19, a shock of magnitude 4.8 off the Sicilian coast, inside the archipelago of the Aeolian Islands. Specifically, the earthquake recorded an epicenter a short distance between the islands of Alicudi And Filicudi, to a depth of 16 km about. Although at the moment there have been no particular damage, the shock has been felt distinctly not only in the Aeolians but also in the cities of Messina, Reggio Calabria, Catania And Palermo. Among the areas where it has been felt more it is also necessary to report Cefalù And Capo d’Orlando, on the northern coast of Sicily. At the moment the earthquake was followed by three other shocks of magnitude greater than 2.

But what are the causes of this shock? To clarify, we take as a reference the image below extrapolated from the database God (Database of individual seismogenic sources).

As clearly visible, the point highlighted in yellow indicates the position of the epicenter, located near two orange areas: these are systems Of Faiglie del Tirreno southernwhose depth is between the 2 and 18 km – therefore consistent with the depth of 16 km recorded by the Ingv.

From a historical point of view the area It is certainly not new to Earthquakes: by observing the image below we note that over the centuries several seats have been recorded in this portion of the Tyrrhenian Sea, even if it is certainly a situation that cannot be compared to that of the Messina area. Right here in fact in 1908 One of the most violent earthquakes ever recorded in Italian history has occurred. On that occasion a shock of magnitude 7.1 and the consequent tsunami raised almost totally to the ground the cities of Messina And Reggio Calabria, as well as numerous villages in their respective provinces, causing about 80,000 victims.